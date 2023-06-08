Podcast: El Nino threatens more wildfires and Germany’s far-right surge
It’s Canada’s worst ever start to wildfire season – we look at how El Nino’s hot, dry conditions could make matters worse. In Germany, the country's most successful far-right party since the Nazis are surging on an anti-immigration, anti-green agenda. Plus, the unions fighting in Long Beach to make sure zero-emissions do not equal lost jobs.
