Podcast: Exit Tucker Carlson, enter advertisers?

Tucker Carlson's incendiary style made his show the top-rated cable news program in America. So will his replacement be any different? Joe Biden won't miss the conservative Fox host during the 2024 campaign - but a new poll shows the president is going to have to convince voters age is just a number. And as the end of the Black Sea grain deal approaches, are we headed to a new food crisis?'

