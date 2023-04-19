Podcast: Fox digs deep to avoid court and Tesla’s China challenge















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

A pricey, 11th hour settlement saves Rupert Murdoch from taking the stand but is it the end of Fox News’ troubles? As the Shanghai auto show gets underway we look at why Tesla has ended up in the slow lane in China. Plus, the messy battle between Ron DeSantis and Disney is set to get…messier.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.