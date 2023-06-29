Podcast: French police’s controversial powers as killing backlash grows

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Over 100 have been arrested in France after riots sparked by the police killing of a teenager of North African descent. We look at the police’s controversial use-of-force powers and why allegations of systemic racism can’t be investigated. Russia’s top generals disappear from public view after failed mercenary mutiny. The small businesses impacted by the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. Plus, the universe’s constant cosmic hum.

