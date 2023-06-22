Podcast: On the front line of Ukraine's counteroffensive

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive has slowed after retaking a string of villages. We’re on the front lines as Ukrainian forces seek to push Russian troops closer to the sea. Time is running out for the missing Titanic tourist sub. We hear about the African men who joined Russia’s Wagner fighters in Ukraine. Plus, Powell in Congress, a gas explosion in China and the New Mexico woodcutters helping protect against wildfires.

