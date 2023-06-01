Podcast: Chocolate shops to save the planet
How a meat magnate and sponsorship of a German soccer club helped push Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda in Germany. Chocolate shops to combat global warming? Hear about the surprising projects declared as “climate financing”. Plus, Senegal's opposition leader faces rape trial verdict.
