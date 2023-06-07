Podcast: Golf geopolitics and exclusive sit-down with Kosovo’s president















Saudi Arabia emerges as the big winner as golf’s bitter divide ends with unexpected PGA-LIV merger. An exclusive interview with Kosovo’s president as tensions bubble with Serbia. Plus, cleaning up the Seine for the Paris Olympics.

Further Reading

Exclusive: Kosovo president open to new elections in Serb-majority municipalities

PGA Tour and LIV announce shock merger to end bitter split

For its 2024 Olympics, Paris wants the Seine river swimmable











