Podcast: Has Ukraine’s counter offensive begun?
Russia says it’s thwarted a major Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk region – is this the long-promised counter-offensive? Saudi Arabia pledges big oil cuts in July. Plus, the ancient statues found after a tipoff from a garbage man, and smiling lessons in Japan after COVID mask-wearing declines.
