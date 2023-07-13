Podcast: Hollywood strike, Russia-Iran tensions and a do-or-die pitch for DeSantis

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Hollywood faces a total shutdown as actors prepare to join screenwriters on the picket line. We give you the latest from Tinseltown. Ron DeSantis’ campaign focuses on Iowa in a bid to close the gap on Trump. Is the gamble going to pay off? Plus, why the Solomon Islands’ closer ties to China have the U.S. and Australia worried and the decades old dispute that’s caused diplomatic tension between Iran and Russia.

