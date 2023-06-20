Podcast: The hunt for the Titanic tourist sub and succession in the West Bank















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Ships and planes are combing the North Atlantic in search of a tourist submersible that went missing on a dive to the Titanic. The city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank has become a hotbed of Palestinian resistance and a headache for any future successor to President Mahmoud Abbas. Plus, the sexual harassment scandal roiling Indian wrestling and its Olympic hopes.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Ships, planes search for sub that went missing on trip to Titanic wreckage

Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 5 Palestinians in clash

Indian police charge lawmaker with sexual harassment in case brought by female wrestlers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.