Podcast: Inside a liberated Ukrainian village and Trump’s not guilty plea















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Reuters exclusively gained access to a newly-liberated village in southeastern Ukraine – the first independent confirmation that Ukraine is advancing in its counteroffensive. But elsewhere in Ukraine, there are fears about water levels needed to cool Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Plus, former President Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Exclusive: Flag flies over newly liberated village, confirming Ukraine advancing

Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case

Explainer-Europe's biggest nuclear plant - at centre of a war zone and dam breach











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.