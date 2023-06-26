Podcast: The morning after Russia’s weekend mutiny

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Western powers see cracks in President Putin’s authority after an aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries over the weekend. What next for the Russian leader and his war in Ukraine? Plus, how events in Russia may reverberate in Africa and the market impact.

