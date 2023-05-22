Podcast: Is a debt ceiling deal possible?















Gridlock over the U.S. debt ceiling as Biden and McCarthy are set to meet - can a deal get done? Russia says Bakhmut captured after the bloodiest battle of the 15-month war - now what? Plus, Greek election results and Canadian wildfires.

