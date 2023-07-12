Podcast: NATO rebuffs Zelenskiy, Thai electoral drama and EVs pile up
Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.
What’s next for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after NATO declines to offer him a timeline for membership? Thailand on edge as its election winner battles to secure the role of prime minister. Plus, China steps up in the space race, a fake BMW ad believed to be at center of a hack and unsold electric vehicles piling up at US dealerships.
Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.
You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.
Further Reading
Zelenskiy to meet NATO leaders after membership timeline rebuff
Thai court to decide case seeking PM-hopeful Pita's disqualification
US EV market struggles with price cuts and rising inventories
Exclusive: Russian hackers lured embassy workers in Ukraine with an ad for a cheap BMW
China beats rivals to successfully launch first methane-liquid rocket
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.