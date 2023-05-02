No experience required: A Minnesota factory’s hunt for staff















It’s a jobseeker’s market across America. No experience, no qualifications? No problem, says one Minnesota factory searching for workers. The Filipino president’s tightrope walk between keeping the U.S. sweet and maintaining bonds with China. And conflict in Sudan threatens to spill over.

