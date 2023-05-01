Podcast: Prepare for reruns – Hollywood poised to go on strike















Negotiations are down to the wire over a writers' strike in Hollywood, as studios – and the California economy - brace for the worst. How a fake ID let Hyundai suppliers use child labor in Alabama. JPMorgan just got bigger. The biggest U.S. lender acquires failed bank First Republic. And we go to a naked dinner party in Brooklyn, because why not.

