Podcast: A Russian general's words and photographing with the bulls - plus Putin and Biden on Prigozhin

A Russian general says he was fired for telling his bosses about the dire situation at the front in Ukraine. Does this fresh turmoil mean discontent is spreading in the Russian military? Vladimir Putin on mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin after that aborted mutiny and Joe Biden’s words of advice for the soldier of fortune. Join us in Spain to hear what’s it like to be chased by fighting bulls. Plus, all the latest on the fallout from the China hack, the Hollywood strike and North Korea’s rare UN appearance.
