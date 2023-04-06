Podcast: Saudi bypasses Biden and recession fears re-ignite















Why Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is looking to Beijing not Washington as he goes into diplomatic overdrive. More violence at a Jerusalem holy site puts the Middle East on edge for Passover and Ramadan. U.S. recession fears stalk investors. Join us on the high seas with a migrant rescue ship in Europe.











