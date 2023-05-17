Podcast: Saving the planet meets voter resistance in Germany















A backlash over the cost of climate-friendly policies is hitting Germany’s Green Party. What does this voter resistance mean for the fight against climate change in the rest of the world? Argentina becomes the latest Latin American country to green light mifepristone – the drug at the centre of the U.S. abortion battle. Plus, all the latest on the debt ceiling talks and a cooking marathon in Nigeria.











