Podcast: The stakes are high as Turkey votes
Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.
There’s a lot at stake in Turkey’s elections this weekend. Three months after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, millions are still homeless or displaced. Inflation is soaring. President Tayyip Erdogan faces the closest challenge yet to his leadership in Sunday’s election. Who will lead the nation that holds NATO’s second-largest armed forces, has kept a communication channel open with Russia and decides what countries can join the alliance?
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.