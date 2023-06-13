Podcast: Trump in court, Lebanon’s power vacuum and UAE sex trafficking















Former President Donald Trump is headed to federal court in Miami, with thousands of supporters expected to protest. Why Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement are set to reject a senior IMF official as president. Plus, how deception and inaction underpin the UAE’s thriving sex trafficking industry.

Further Reading

Trump faces difficult odds in classified-documents case

Analysis: Lebanon's Hezbollah mobilises to block IMF's Azour for presidency

How torture, deception and inaction underpin UAE's thriving sex trafficking industry











