Podcast: Trump in court, Lebanon’s power vacuum and UAE sex trafficking
Former President Donald Trump is headed to federal court in Miami, with thousands of supporters expected to protest. Why Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement are set to reject a senior IMF official as president. Plus, how deception and inaction underpin the UAE’s thriving sex trafficking industry.
