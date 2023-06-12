Podcast: Ukraine’s gains, the great US labor reshuffle and Berlusconi dies















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

The situation on the ground as Ukraine reports small gains in a counteroffensive against Russian forces. In the United States, jobs have bounced back – with therapists up and food service staff down. Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is reported dead. Plus, the German soccer league for overweight players.

Further Reading

Ukraine recaptures fourth village in modest counteroffensive gains - Kyiv

Healed from the pandemic, U.S. job market may face fresh wounds from the Fed

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died - sources

Germany's 'Heavy Kickers' aim for the big league











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.