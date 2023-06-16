Podcast: US-Iran talks and Australia divided over Indigenous vote















Australia is divided on a historic referendum which would recognize the country's Indigenous people in the constitution. The United States and Iran hold talks to try and defuse tensions. Plus, Manchester United’s hopes for $6 billion dollar deal and how a payphone collect call became a reporter’s best friend.

Further Reading

US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual 'understanding'

Exclusive: Manchester Utd negotiating exclusivity with Qatar's Sheikh Jassim in $6 billion-plus sale talks

Australia's top companies back Indigenous Voice as public support wavers











