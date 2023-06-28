Podcast: Wagner group’s Africa dealings and raids in Europe’s new pot capital

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

The US tries to crack down on the Wagner group’s extensive interests in Africa, days after the mercenary group started an abortive uprising against Moscow’s military elite. A conservative Supreme Court rejects a legal theory that would give almost unchecked power to state lawmakers in deciding elections. Plus, police in Barcelona say organized crime has flourished around legal weed.

