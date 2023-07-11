Podcast: Wagner neared nuclear base, Dutch collapse and a NATO wishlist by soldiers

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

As rebellious Wagner forces drove north toward Moscow on June 24, a contingent took a detour towards a Russian army base. A Reuters exclusive interview claims they aimed to acquire weapons. Sweden gets a huge boost in its bid to join NATO. Plus, the collapse of the Dutch government and an end to its longest-serving prime minister.

