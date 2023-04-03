Podcast: What to expect from Trump's arraignment and who owns AI art?
Who owns the rights to AI-generated art? We dive into a legal grey area with billions of dollars at stake. New York awaits Donald Trump’s arraignment. What Jack Ma’s return means for China. Los Angeles’ property millionaires make a quick buck. OPEC and its allies surprise markets. Plus the latest from Bakhmut, St Peter’s Square and the Midwest’s devastating tornadoes.
