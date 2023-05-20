Podcast: What's the G7 to do about China?















President Joe Biden wants to send a tough message to Beijing from this year’s G7 summit. But China’s trade ties with other G7 countries are complicating Biden’s goal. Japan’s hopes for concrete action on nuclear disarmament also look out of reach as countries stock up on missiles and warheads. We hear from disillusioned atomic bomb survivors and visit an arms factory in South Korea to see firsthand the business of war.

