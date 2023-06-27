Podcast: What's next for Putin and Ukraine after mutiny

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Russian President Vladimir Putin breaks his silence for the first time since a group of mercenaries threatened to march on Moscow. We look at how this Russian infighting could impact the battlefield in Ukraine and the balance of power back home. Plus, the most important day of the haj pilgrimage.

