Podcast: Where in the world is Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to be in Belarus under a deal brokered to end the Wagner Group’s mutiny. Now, Belarus' president says he's in Russia. Janet Yellen arrives in Beijing with a warning, Twitter threatens Meta Threads, and Silvio Berlusconi divides up his empire.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Mercenary chief Prigozhin back in Russia, Belarus's Lukashenko says

Yellen criticizes China's 'punitive' actions against U.S. companies, urges market reforms

Twitter threatens Threads lawsuit against Meta

Berlusconi leaves control of business empire to two eldest children

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.