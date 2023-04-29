Podcast: Why Chinese migrants are arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border















This special weekend episode is all about China.

Meet the new migrants making the arduous trek over the Mexico-U.S. border. We talk with those who have left China and find out how they arrived on the Darien Gap.

Plus a hot new trend seizes the young and unemployed – Buddhist devotion. But is it religious resurgence, or a novel way to find a job?

Plus we find out how Beijing is responding to a declining birth rate by easing restrictions on single women.

