A runoff in Turkey and a rout in Thailand
Elections in Thailand and Turkey see challengers take on the established ruling parties. A runoff in Turkey could see President Erdogan head for his third decade in power. And in Thailand, a stunning rout of army-backed parties by an opposition coalition - but will the military let them take power? Plus, the comeback project for the iconic Australian platypus.
