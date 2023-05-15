A runoff in Turkey and a rout in Thailand















Elections in Thailand and Turkey see challengers take on the established ruling parties. A runoff in Turkey could see President Erdogan head for his third decade in power. And in Thailand, a stunning rout of army-backed parties by an opposition coalition - but will the military let them take power? Plus, the comeback project for the iconic Australian platypus.

