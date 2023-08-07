Russia and Ukraine up the ante, Niger’s deadline passes and an interview with the U.S. czar fighting long COVID

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Russia and Ukraine step up their attacks on each other as oil prices hit four-month highs. The deadline for Niger’s junta to reinstate the ousted president passes – will West African leaders follow through on threats of intervention? Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe tearfully bows out of the World Cup as gymnastics superstar Simone Biles double flips her way back into the spotlight. Plus, we speak to Admiral Rachel Levine about the fight against long COVID.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.

Further Reading

Ukraine says U.S and German air defence systems 'highly effective'

Niger waits for West African bloc's response after junta rejects ultimatum

Megan Rapinoe's World Cup career comes to tearful end

Biles quashes comeback doubts, appears set for third Olympic bid

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.