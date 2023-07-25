Spain’s fugitive kingmaker, a striking Israel reservist and Musk’s risky X factor

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

“Major E” served in Israel’s army for 13 years – but today he’s one of the reservists on strike to protest the judicial reforms ripping the country apart. A fugitive separatist leader could determine whether or not Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds on to power. Plus, the risks for Elon Musk’s ‘X’ and inside the delicate negotiations over the missing US soldier.

