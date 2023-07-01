Special episode: America's slavery legacy

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

On this special edition, host Kim Vinnell follows two Reuters journalists on their personal journeys to confront family connections with slavery and racial violence. Plus, the investigation into more than 100 lawmakers with slaveholding ancestors.

