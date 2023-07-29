Special episode: The growing pains of women's soccer

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

This year's Women’s World Cup is the setting for a new generation of women at the top of their game. But issues remain. As the game grows, so does the risk of injury. In this special podcast, we look at the disparities in pay and resources between genders, and how what TV networks are willing to pay doesn’t always match up. Plus the big money in men's soccer is coming from a new direction - Saudi Arabia. What does that mean for the women's game?

