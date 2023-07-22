Podcast: One tourist’s adventure is another person’s crisis zone

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

This special episode delves into the world of adventure tourism. Migrants and thrill seekers meet in Panama’s Darien Gap. A social media influencer is caught in Sudan’s military conflict and Iraq looks to highlight ancient Babylonian wonders to rebrand as a tourism destination after years of violence.

Further Reading

For migrants, the Darien is hell; but the jungle has long drawn tourists too

What is happening in Sudan? Fighting in Khartoum explained

Iraq's ancient sites, fragile stability spur new trickle of tourists

