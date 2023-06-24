Special episode: Pride and prejudice – LGBTQ+ around the world

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

It’s Pride month – which can mean big parties and big protests. But elsewhere in the world, members of the LGBTQ+ community fear to do either as repercussions for visibility are great. In this special episode, we look at LGBTQ+ reality around the world, from the restrictive laws of Uganda to the Pride marches for peace in Cyprus. Plus, a fight over LGBTQ books and flags divides one Pennsylvania town.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.