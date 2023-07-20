Swedish embassy alight in Baghdad, New Zealand mourning and joy - plus Thai turmoil

Follow on , or . Listen on the Read the episode

Hundreds of protesters storm the Swedish embassy in central Baghdad, scaling its walls and setting it on fire in protest against the expected burning of a Koran in Stockholm. A deadly shooting in New Zealand hours ahead of the opening match of the Women's soccer World Cup. Plus, what next for Thailand’s anti-establishment movement after their prime ministerial candidate is barred from standing.

