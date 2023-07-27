Tesla’s secret team, what Africa wants from Russia - and Meloni woos Washington

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

A Reuters report finds Tesla overstated the distance its cars could drive. The Wagner mercenary group and food supplies top the agenda as African leaders meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Joe Biden try to find common ground at the White House. Plus, a coup in Niger and the the world mourns Sinead O’Connor.

