Trump charged, Congo's gorilla hunters return and an intimate portrait of egg-freezing in Taiwan

Donald Trump faces federal charges over his efforts to reverse the 2020 election. Rating agency Fitch downgrades the U.S. government's top credit rating. A potential visa waiver deal between Israel and the U.S. has officials inspecting some Palestinian border crossings. Plus an intimate portrait of what it's like to get your eggs frozen in Taiwan and the first Hollywood strike talks in three months.

