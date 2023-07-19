Podcast: Trump’s target letter, US soldier in North Korea and an AI BTS?

Follow on , or . Listen on the

Former President Donald Trump says he received a letter saying that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. As a US soldier flees to North Korea, our reporters describe what it’s like in the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Plus, South Korea’s largest music label HYBE, which manages hit boy band BTS, releases a new multilingual song generated by AI.

