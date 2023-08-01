Ukraine's troops recount bloody counteroffensive, Mossad veterans protest and Islamic State in Pakistan

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

Troops on the frontline of Ukraine's counteroffensive say they’re facing stronger resistance than they expected. Former Mossad agents are joining protests against Israel’s legal reforms. Plus, a pardon for Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar and how the antics of a bear in a China zoo have gone viral.

