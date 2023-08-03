A Ukrainian gamer turns pilot and Moscow’s financial district adjusts

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 29, 2023. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo

Former President Donald Trump expected in a DC courtroom. In Ukraine, a former video gamer now uses his joystick to direct kamikaze drones – while in Moscow attacks force the financial district to adjust to war. Plus Manipur’s violence and Colombia’s ceasefire.

