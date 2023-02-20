The shadow of U.S.-China tensions shifts to the war: podcast















Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app. Read the episode transcript.

President Joe Biden lands in Kyiv and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi prepares to go to Moscow after a weekend of sniping between the two nations.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touches down in Turkey.

We're on the ground for all of it. And the BAFTA's. What does Britain's night of nights foretell for the Oscars?

Further Reading

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war's anniversary

Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkey after devastating earthquakes

North Korea fires two more missiles into its Pacific 'firing range'











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.