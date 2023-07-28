Wagner boss' whereabouts, UN chief climate scientist says it's not too late -- and fears for Niger

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Photographs of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin appear to show him in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of Putin's summit with African leaders. Niger's turmoil prompts fear in the West of Niger drifting away. Scientists say July will be the hottest month - and we speak to the UN's new chief climate scientist about what can be done. Plus a photographer dealing with deadly wildfires.

