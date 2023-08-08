War and Wagner pose dilemma for Belarus exiles. Plus, the Amazon summit and Haiti violence
Belarus’ opposition cautiously hope that Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine could give them a chance against President Lukashenko. But Wagner’s presence further complicates any uprising. As leaders meet for a summit on the future of the Amazon rainforest – we hear from an indigenous chief calling for action. Plus, thousands protest out-of-control gang violence in Haiti.
