Weekend podcast: Gold mining's impact on Amazon animals and actors talk Hollywood at the bar

Travel with reporter Jake Spring to Los Amigos Biological station in the Amazon rainforest of Peru's Madre de Dios region. There, researchers have found mercury contamination from gold mining is threatening scores of species. Some 46,000 miners search for gold in the country's epicenter of small-scale mining. Plus we visit a Hollywood watering hole called Residuals Tavern to chat with working class actors struggling with the change to their industry . Plus Spain's cava makers look for creative fixes as drought threatens grape harvest.

