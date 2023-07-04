What Israel fears in Jenin and China wants from Yellen

Follow on Apple, Google or Spotify. Listen on the Reuters app.

Israel continues its raid involving hundreds of commandos and air strikes in the West Bank, saying its cracking down on terrorist groups. China steps up its war with the U.S. over microchips ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen. Reuters photographer Alkis Konstantinidis takes us behind the scenes of shooting a Supermoon. Plus the map that’s led to Vietnam banning the new "Barbie" movie.

Visit the Thomson Reuters Privacy Statement for information on our privacy and data protection practices.

You may also visit megaphone.fm/adchoices to opt-out of targeted advertising.















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.