What’s at stake for Pakistan with the arrest of Imran Khan

A worsening political crisis in Pakistan after the arrest of Imran Khan. What danger does the popular politician’s detention pose to the government and the all-important military? Sudan’s conflict couldn’t come at a worse time for Africa as aid flags. The UAE sets its priorities for COP28 and all the latest on the Trump sex abuse verdict and the debt ceiling talks.











