Why the next pandemic may come from bats

Humanity’s intrusion into bat habitats is ramping up the risk of global health disasters. A Reuters investigation identifies the places where disease outbreaks are most likely to occur. Not a wrinkle in sight -- the British skincare company embracing the four-day week. Could it catch on? Plus, Johnny Depp, Ben Affleck and Natalie Portman set to hit the red carpet as Cannes kicks off.

